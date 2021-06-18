TYRE — Tyre is Seneca County’s smallest town, a mostly rural, quiet municipality people pass when traveling the Thruway.
The arrival of del Lago Resort & Casino in 2017 changed Tyre’s dynamic.
Its population has increased slightly, from 981 in 2010 to an estimated 1,054 in the 2020 census. There has been significant commercial development. There is a new housing complex in the Route 414 and 318 corridors. There appears to be much more to come.
The combination of those factors has made the elected leader of the town more prominent — turning Tuesday’s Republican Party primary for the position the highlight of Seneca County’s races that day.
Early voting has begun in the race between incumbent Ron McGreevy and challenger Elizabeth “Beth” Partee. No matter the outcome, McGreevy is guaranteed to be on the Conservative Party line in the Nov. 3 general election. Partee must win Tuesday to appear on the November ballot.
Here’s a look at the two supervisor candidates:
RON MCGREEVY
Age: 65.
Address: 1907 West Tyre Road.
Education: Waterloo High School, 1973.
Occupation: Retired, town supervisor since 2013.
Political experience: Town zoning officer, 1991-2012; Tyre election inspector; Tyre Planning Board secretary; Seneca County Planning Board member.
What do you feel are your most significant accomplishments since becoming supervisor?
Navigating the lengthy casino approval process and subsequently seeing businesses such as Byrne Dairy, the James automobile dealership, Love’s Travel Stop and Country Store come to Tyre. I am most proud of subsequently being able to reduce Tyre’s property tax rate, which was historically the highest in the county, to now one of the lowest. Seeing the construction of Tyre’s first municipal building at no expense to taxpayers was also a significant accomplishment.
If reelected, what are your goals for the town in 2022 and beyond?
I will continue to make lowering property taxes my highest priority and I will continue to seek out and attract new businesses to locate in Tyre and Seneca County, which will provide jobs and generate additional sales tax revenues. Businesses such as Dunkin’ Donuts and IHOP are currently hoping to locate here in the near future. Experience working with potential developers is essential to success.
As a supporter of del Lago being in Tyre, what has been the positive and negative impacts from that major development?
I have not seen any negative impacts on the town or region in regards to the approval and construction of the casino. Concerns raised during that process such as traffic Armageddon and the destruction of Tyre’s rural character were unfounded. The ability to lower Tyre’s property tax rate and to provide never before available revenue to address our aging infrastructure and to update our aging highway equipment would not have been possible with the tax revenues generated by del Lago.
Funds to construct our new municipal building were provided by del Lago per our negotiated community mitigation plan. No taxpayer funds were used. Hundreds of new jobs have also been created for folks in our area. New business are continuing to be attracted to Tyre because of del Lago.
What issues are you most concerned about at the county level?
The ability to generate sales tax revenue in the county and to keep property taxes low is of great concern. The current loss of a number of brick-and-mortar businesses in our county as a whole is especially concerning. The future of Seneca Meadows landfill is also an issue that must be considered at the county level.
What are your thoughts on the Magee Volunteer Fire Department’s possible demise?
The future of the Magee VFD is currently in the hands of the court system due to an action brought forth by the state Attorney General’s Office. The severity of internal dysfunction within that department was, and is, very disappointing to us all. The town has an obligation to its residents and businesses to provide adequate and reliable fire protection. We took the only steps available to us to ensure that would happen. Until a court decision is reached, it is difficult, at best, to speculate on Magee VFD’s future.
ELIZABETH “BETH” PARTEE
Age: 47.
Address: 2107 Route 318.
Occupation: Owner of a family-owned business, Fleur De Lis Brew Works.
Education: Bachelor of Science degree, Clakson University School of Business.
Political experience: NA.
What are the reasons you have decided to challenge Mr. McGreevy for the Republican nomination for supervisor?
I believe it is time for a change and I know that I can positively effect that change.
What would be your priorities for the town if elected?
I believe better access to and transparency from our local elected officials is important. I will create a communication policy to ensure unbiased information and facts are provided to keep residents informed. I will have open dialogue to close the gap between what people need to know vs. what they do know.
After looking at the town’s financial reports and comparing the town’s finances with the budgets of other towns in the region, I have identified many questions and concerns, including the fact I do not see any sound reason for why our taxes went up last year. Tyre needs thoughtful utilization of lawyers and engineers, a solid plan for our town’s reserve funds and coordination with all departments to guarantee we responsibly plan and fund the town’s infrastructure and equipment.
Every resident who wants access to high-speed internet should be able to get it. I plan on making sure all residents get access to something that was promised them years ago.
Did you support the del Lago project and what do you see as positives and negatives of that major development?
I can say without a doubt, having met with hundreds of Tyre residents recently, that the del Lago Resort & Casino is not at the forefront of our citizens minds right now. The del Lago project is in the past and I am focused on the present and future issues facing Tyre.
Any comments on the possible dissolution of the Magee Fire Department?
Our citizens deserve a local fire department, not one that is outsourced. This was highlighted last month when I called 911 due to a serious multi-vehicle accident directly in front of my house. Though several first responders arrived quickly to the scene, I was disheartened that the fire department our town currently contracts with (Galen-Clyde) for services took 23 minutes to arrive after I called. That is too long. I will work tirelessly to find the right solution for our town regarding a fire department.