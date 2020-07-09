CORNING — It’s early July, but there is a lot of back-to-school chatter going on.
But it’s not eager retailers pitching sales during the summer swelter. It’s the elected leaders on both sides of the political aisle.
On Wednesday morning, Republican legislators that included Congressman Tom Reed, R-23, Corning, State Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-50, Big Flats, and Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, R-132, Corning, urged Gov. Andrew Cuomo to give schools the go-ahead to begin implementing reopening plans for September. Some Southern Tier school administrators were on hand as well at a press conference in Horseheads, Chemung County.
Students went home in March as the COVID-19 pandemic hit New York state and moved to a distance-learning model the rest of the 2019-2020 school year. Districts are awaiting information on whether distance learning will continue in the fall or if school buildings will open again for students.
“Nothing can replace our children being in school,” the group said in a statement. “It’s central to quality education, our ongoing economic recovery and the strength of our social fabric. Gov. Cuomo needs to release the guidelines so that school administrators can get to work implementing a safe reopening for September. The governor can’t leave school districts, students, teachers and parents waiting until the final minute for guidance.”
At his weekly phone call with reporters Wednesday afternoon, Reed, who has been attacking the governor repeatedly over nursing home deaths he claims are the fault of the state, took on Cuomo over his refusal to give schools the go-ahead.
And he went further to suggest districts themselves should make the decision, not Cuomo.
“The school districts should be the ones to make the determination,” he said, throwing out the words “hypocrite” and “King Cuomo” when describing the governor.
Reed said he agrees with Cuomo that President Trump doesn’t have the authority to force schools to open — Trump suggested he did — but he also doesn’t think Cuomo has any more authority than the president.
Reed said schools are set to open in eight weeks, and they need time to take the measures to ensure staff and students are as safe as they can be with a virus circulating that is highly contagious and sometimes deadly. They also need time to create plans for scenarios such as teachers falling ill and how to fill those jobs at a time when substitute teachers are in low supply.
Cuomo announced Wednesday that the state will decide whether schools will reopen in the fall during the first week of August.
He said the state has been consulting with districts and other “stakeholders” on guidance, which will be finalized on July 13. District plans to reopen schools are due on July 31, he said in a press release.
“We have 700 school districts in this state, and they range from rural to urban to suburban areas,” he said. “Localities are very involved in their schools and school decisions, so we have been meeting with them.
“During the first week of August, the state will announce a decision on whether or not those schools reopen, and we want to make that decision with the best available data, because facts change here day to day and week to week. A week can be a lifetime with this virus because everything changes so quickly. The schools say they need a decision made by the end of the first week in August so they can then turn on the switches and get everything ready for September, and we’ll look at the data in that first week and then we’ll make a decision.”
At his daily press briefing, Cuomo touched on the gravity of the decision to reopen schools.
“Schools are important, not just for education, socialization of young people,” he said. “We don’t even know what this means to have kids who are out of school for this period of time. So, yes, we all want to open schools. But we want it to be safe. And the test that I bring to all of these things, day camps, overnight camps, is the ‘my child’ test. I am not going to ask anyone to put their child in a situation that I would not put my child in, and that’s how I make these decisions. If it’s not safe for my child, it’s not safe for your child.”