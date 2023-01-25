ALBANY — Echoing themes on the campaign trail last fall, state Senate and Assembly Republicans unveiled a package Monday designed to address rising crime rates they blame on policies initiated by left-wing elements of the Democratic Party.
Among those speaking on behalf of Senate Republicans was Sen. Tom O’Mara of Big Flats, who represents the 58th District that includes Seneca and Yates counties.
O’Mara, a former Chemung County district attorney, said it’s well into January and “not one piece of legislation has moved forward to support crime victims or crack down on criminal activity in New York State.” He said “extreme downstate Democratic majorities have done nothing but diminish criminal responsibility” and that there is “chaos in our streets and prisons” because of those policies, such as bail reform, which prohibited cash bail for all but the most serious misdemeanors and felonies.
It didn’t have to be that way, he noted.
“A good part of bail and discovery (reform) could have been reasonably done,” he said.
Under discovery changes, prosecutors must provide the defense with all evidence it has access to within 15 days of an arraignment, although there are some carved-out exceptions.
Further, O’Mara claimed the Raise the Age legislation, which changed the age that a child can be prosecuted as an adult to 18, has resulted in higher crime rates among teens.
“We are seeing the consequences of no consequences,” he said. “This has to turn. We have to turn the direction of this state.”
In a press release, Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay of Oswego County said, “New Yorkers are not adequately protected under current state law. Qualified judges are prohibited from using basic, common-sense assessments of threat levels posed by the individuals coming before them, and the results have been critically disastrous.”
Gov. Kathy Hochul is calling for greater discretion by judges when it comes to bail, but Republicans don’t think it’s enough, and they’re questioning whether there’s support for changes in the state Legislature.
Barclay said at Monday’s press conference that many Democrats in the Legislature agree that changes need to be made to bail reform.
“It’s not just Republicans saying it,” he said.
At the press conference, Republicans introduced Tammy Patrick, whose father was killed in Gloversville, Fulton County, allegedly by a man who had been released after assaulting someone 36 hours earlier.
“It is time to give discretion back to the judges and keep violent criminals off our streets,” Patrick said.
Two other Republican state legislators from the region provided statements on the GOP crime-fighting plan:
• State Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua: “One of government’s primary responsibilities is providing for the safety and security of its citizens. It is way past time we fix the laws that prioritize criminals over the safety of our communities, that is why I am proud to support this plan.”
• Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, R-132 of Corning: “New York is the only state in the nation that does not allow for judicial discretion to consider the dangerousness of an individual before releasing them back into the public. This is a miscarriage of justice and puts all our families and communities at increased risk of violence from repeat offenders.”