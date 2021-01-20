ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo was hardly the only governor to be granted emergency powers during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last March, when issues such as the procurement of medical supplies and personal protection equipment were critical.
More than nine months later, however, Cuomo still has those powers, and Republicans in the Senate and the Assembly say enough is enough.
They say Cuomo has abused the powers — from making unilateral decisions on such things as business closures and operational limitations to changing state laws and making budget decisions without legislative oversight.
Republicans said those powers may have been necessary at the onset of COVID-19 but that the state needs to resume a fully functioning Legislature.
As they have for months, members of the Senate and Assembly GOP — the minority party in both chambers — are offering legislation they said would restore power to the Legislature that they claim has been missing for months.
In a column released last week, state Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, said she is the principal sponsor of legislation that would end those emergency powers.
“These powers were granted last spring so the state could respond quickly to the pandemic to protect the public’s health,” she said. “Since then, the governor has enacted or changed hundreds of laws without input from or votes in the state Legislature. It is time to restore the Legislature’s lawful role as a co-equal branch of government. That is how we ensure that the voices of our constituents are heard in the important matters facing the state.”
She added: “Senate Republicans plan to bring my bill to the floor until it is accepted for debate and a vote. ... The governor in his State of the State address said elected leaders must lead. I strongly agree. Yet how can we assure our constituents that we are leading? That their views and concerns are being heard when we have abdicated our responsibility?”
Helming said the removal of the emergency powers doesn’t preclude Cuomo “from making the quick decisions that need to be made in the interest of public health during the pandemic. It simply precludes the governor from making all of the decisions alone, without the Legislature’s consideration or input.”
Fellow Republican State Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-58 of Big Flats, also pressed again last week for Cuomo’s emergency powers to be stripped, claiming, as did Helming, that the administration has botched the COVID-19 vaccine distribution and blaming the administration for thousands of nursing home deaths earlier in the pandemic when recovering COVID-19 patients were sent to nursing homes. The policy was ultimately scrapped.
“The Legislature needs to step in here and deliver not only a strong voice for upstate regions, but some common sense as well,” he said. “The agonizing move into the reopening of upstate New York, for example, has caused unnecessary anger, exasperation and frustration, not to mention the prolonged hit delivered to our livelihoods and local economies. A government without checks and balances goes too far and fails to be effective. The same goes for a government under one-party control.
“Now we’re seeing how the governor’s unilateral decision to largely bypass our local governments as focal points in the administration of COVID-19 vaccinations is proving to be a disastrous decision with consequences for all New Yorkers.”
Added Helming: “The COVID-19 vaccine rollout was fumbled. Yet the Legislature has taken no action to streamline the vaccination process, support our hospitals and counties, and ensure no vaccine is wasted. Meanwhile, our seniors suffer and our residents continue to lose faith in their state government.”
The Cuomo administration told Karen DeWitt of New York State Public Radio that Republicans are pandering to their bases, saying that the state Legislature can rescind Cuomo’s emergency powers with a joint resolution.