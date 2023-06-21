JOY — This tiny Sodus hamlet isn’t the kind of place you drive through unless you live in the area or get lost on the back roads of Sodus.
However, even if you did drive down Main Street on occasion, you likely wouldn’t know you were passing by the boyhood home of a Civil War general who played a key role in the war — and, ultimately, in civil rights history. In fact, state Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, R-130 of Lyons, said he’s driven down Joy Road countless times and didn’t even notice the home was there.
Gen. Gordon Granger’s childhood home is about to get a lot more attention.
With songs and stories, a large group gathered under sunny skies to watch the dedication of a roadside marker acknowledging the home’s historical significance. A grant by the William C. Pomeroy Foundation helped make it possible. The Sodus Highway Department installed it.
It was Granger (1821-76), who was given the command of the Texas District after the Civil War and who, just weeks later, delivered General Order No. 3 in Galveston on June 19, 1865, informing its inhabitants that all enslaved people were now free.
The day that the order was delivered by Granger is now called Juneteenth, which commemorates the abolition of slavery in Texas; it’s now a federal holiday. It is also called Freedom Day or Emancipation Day.
The order Granger read came 2½ years after President Lincoln delivered the Emancipation Proclamation and more than four months after the House of Representatives passed the 13th Amendment banning slavery in all states.
The historic marker dedication at 6081 Main St. comes amid Wayne County’s Bicentennial celebration. Organizers have spent the year highlighting many of the county’s more notable people.
Bruce Farrington of the Sodus Historical Society said Granger is one of them.
“He did have a remarkable life,” said Farrington, noting that a biography was written on Granger by author Robert Conner, “General Gordon Granger: The Savior of Chickamauga and the Man Behind Juneteenth.” “It’s both ironic and fitting” that Granger’s words “brought so much joy to the slaves of Galveston, and you can chase those roots to this (community) of Joy.”
He likened Granger to a real-life Forrest Gump, playing pivotal roles in American history — from saving the Union Army from catastrophic defeat at the Battle of Chickamauga in Georgia to playing major roles in the Chattanooga and Mobile campaigns — and, of course, his delivery of General Order No. 3.
In coming to the aid of his imperiled Union comrades in Chickamauga, Granger did so without a command from brass above.
Farrington said Granger suffered setbacks, including the loss of his mother at age 3½, resulting in him being raised by his grandfather in Phelps before returning to Joy as a teen. He also suffered poor health, likely chronic bronchitis, that plagued his military career on occasion.
Granger was a schoolteacher in North Rose before heading to West Point at age 19.
He wasn’t necessarily the life of the party, said Farrington. He was blunt both with his subordinates and superiors in the Army.
“He did not have a great relationship with Gen. Grant (Union Commander Ulysses S. Grant),” said Farrington, noting Gen. William T. Sherman apparently wasn’t crazy about him, either.
Before dying in Santa Fe, N.M., Granger had served his country from 1845-76, from the Mexican-American to the Civil wars to entanglements with Native Americans. He died at the age of 54.
Farrington said the William C. Pomeroy Foundation, which sent a congratulatory letter, said all information on the historical markers must be documented. Thus, the phrase “boyhood home.”
“We have nothing to prove he was born in this house, but he probably was,” he said.
The home has been in the hands of Lois Swales since 1981. She and her late husband, Mike, an engineer at Xerox, took it on as a restoration project, figuring $20,000 would be enough to do what was needed. However, $150,000 and decades later, the work is still only half done, she said prior to the ceremony organized by the Sodus Historical Society.
“The house is full of history,” she said prior to the unveiling of the new marker, of which she was a participant.
Swales said she had no idea when she and her husband bought the place that it was the childhood home of a Civil War general. Talking with neighbors, she learned much about it. She said the back portion was built around 1812.
Swales continues to work with her life partner, Ted Lazcano, on the restoration, albeit slowly, given financial considerations.
“I have to keep it standing,” she said.
Rev. Earl Greene of the Church of Christ of Newark and founder of the Family Life Center said while Juneteenth is a day to celebrate freedom for the enslaved, the fight for equality is far from over.
“The truth in history must be told,” said Greene. “In 2023, we are still fighting the injustices, including the right to teach our history. … Today, in 2023, we are still fighting for truth to be told.”