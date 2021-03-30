GORHAM — A judge in this Ontario County town, who also is a retired deputy sheriff, has been censured by a state agency for Facebook posts supporting law enforcement.
In a news release Monday, the state Commission on Judicial Conduct determined John Peck be admonished for what the commission called inappropriate Facebook posts.
Peck, one of two Gorham justices, agreed to the admonition.
“A judge must be and appear impartial,” Robert Tembeckjian, the commission’s administrator, said in a statement. “Identifying himself with the police, publicly and in uniform on Facebook, undermined public confidence in Judge Peck’s impartiality, which to his credit he promptly acknowledged and remedied.”
The commission said Peck did the following last July:
• Expressed appreciation and strong support on Facebook for members of law enforcement, which he called the “noblest of professions” in connection with a “Back the Blue” event.
• Posted a photo of himself wearing a police uniform.
In April 2019, the commission privately cautioned Peck for a previous Facebook post in 2018. In that post, he was critical of a candidate for county sheriff.
Peck has been a town justice since 2018. His current term expires at the end of 2021.
The commission’s decision has been sent to the state’s highest court, the Court of Appeals. That court can accept the determined sanctions, impose a different sanction including admonition, censure or removal, or impose no sanction.