GORHAM — The local man who was pulled from his burning home Monday has died.
In a news release sent Wednesday, the Ontario County sheriff’s office reported that James W. Baker, 68, passed away Tuesday afternoon at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
Police said Baker died from complications of burns and smoke inhalation in the fire at his Route 364 home. The first firefighter at the scene found heavy smoke coming from the home, entered before fire apparatus arrived and found Baker on the floor.
Baker was pulled from the house by firefighters. County Fire Coordinator Jeff Harloff said Baker was in cardiac arrest and firefighters started CPR immediately.
Baker was taken by Canandaigua Ambulance to F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua, and later transferred to the burn/intensive care unit at Strong.
Police said Baker’s wife was at work when the fire broke out. Three cats died in the fire.
Harloff said an origin and cause investigation is being done by his office and the sheriff’s department. Preliminary results from the investigation indicate the fire started in the living room and is believed to be accidental, but the investigation is ongoing.