CANANDAIGUA — In a case that marks a more aggressive approach to investigating drug overdose deaths in Ontario County, a Gorham man was sentenced to prison Monday for selling a fatal dose of fentanyl.
District Attorney Jim Ritts said Donald Everson, 29, was sentenced by Judge Brian Dennis to three to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to felony charges of second-degree manslaughter, third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Everson admitted selling fentanyl to Justin Meath, 31, last October at Meath’s home in Gorham. Deputies found Meath unresponsive after an overdose call, and Meath was later pronounced dead at Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua.
Police learned Everson sold drugs to Meath and another person before Meath overdosed. The other person, who was not identified, also overdosed but was revived with Narcan.
Sheriff Kevin Henderson said through more investigation and lab results, police determined Everson sold fentanyl. Meath’s cause of death was ruled fentanyl overdose.
The investigation was turned over to the district attorney’s office and Ritts presented the case to a county grand jury, which indicted Everson on the manslaughter and drug charges. Henderson and Ritts said it signaled an effort to aggressively investigate overdose deaths if police can determine who sold the drugs.
“Justin Meath was not simply a statistic. A loving father, son, nephew, cousin and hard-working man, Justin’s death is an example of the devastating impact the opioid crisis has had on our society,” Ritts said in a press release. “It is for that reason that the Ontario County district attorney and the Ontario County sheriff have investigated overdose deaths as homicides. Every life lost as a result of this poison deserves the dignity of accountability. Donald Everson took responsibility for his role in this death, and the message should be clear that individuals selling this poison in Ontario County will be prosecuted.”