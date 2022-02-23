GORHAM — As of Tuesday afternoon, the local man pulled from his burning home the day before is in guarded condition at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
The Ontario County sheriff’s office said James W. Baker, 68, was in the trauma/burn unit at Strong following the blaze at his Route 364 home. It was called in just after 3 p.m. Monday.
County Fire Coordinator Jeff Harloff said the first firefighter at the scene found smoke coming from the two-story home and entered before fire apparatus arrived. He found Baker on the floor.
Baker was pulled from the house by other firefighters who had arrived by then. Harloff said he was in cardiac arrest and CPR started immediately.
Baker, also suffering from smoke inhalation, was taken by Canandaigua Ambulance to F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua. He later was transferred to Strong.
The Crystal Beach Fire Department, which is near the scene of the fire, got mutual aid from the Rushville, Middlesex, Canandaigua and Hopewell departments. The fire was placed under control at approximately 4:15 p.m. and firefighters were on the scene until 6:30 p.m.
Harloff and sheriff’s officials said another resident of the home was at work when the fire broke out. Three cats died in the fire, and the house is insured.
Harloff said an origin and cause investigation is being done by his office and the sheriff’s department. Preliminary results from the investigation indicate the fire started in the living room and is believed to be accidental, but the investigation is ongoing.