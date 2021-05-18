GORHAM — Ontario County wants to reduce the solid waste it produces by 59% come the end of 2023.
The town of Gorham wants to do its part in meeting that goal.
The Gorham Conservation Board researched several options for reducing the town’s solid-waste stream and came up with a new, three-month pilot program — Re-directing Organic Waste, or ROW — which launches this summer.
Town officials are seeking town residents wishing to participate in the program, which involves placing clean food scraps, water-absorbing paper, egg shells and coffee grounds into a bucket. The bucket, when filled, is taken to the town transfer station at 3478 Lake to Lake Road. From there, the waste is taken to Empire Recycling in Clifton Springs for use in making compost.
The program is open to 50 Gorham residents with current transfer station permits. Each participant will receive a 3½-gallon plastic bucket with a tight-fitting lid, along with detailed information on acceptable items to put in the bucket. They will empty their buckets into a specific Dumpster at the transfer station from 4-8 p.m. Mondays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
Those interested in participating should leave a message with Town Clerk Darby Perrotte at (585) 526-6317, ext. 1, or darby.perrotte@gorham-ny.org.
More information will be posted on the town website and Facebook page.
By taking this portion of waste out of general refuse, the town can calculate by weight how much garbage is being diverted from the Ontario County Landfill. It also allows the town to determine the tipping point for cost effectiveness by answering this question: Where does the program break even with how many residents participating, and for how many months?
Town residents are encouraged to continue to separate recyclables from regular waste, taking brush to the back pile behind the Dumpsters, and donating deposit cans and bottles to the Lions Club. Transfer station permits are available at the Town Hall for $100.
The ROW program is made available through a grant from Ontario County Recycles and the Ontario County Department of Sustainability and Solid Waste Management.
Waste reduction is important, town officials say, because of new state guidelines and the fact that the Ontario County Landfill is expected to reach capacity in 2028.