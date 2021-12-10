ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that masks will be required to be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement.
She said the action taken to address the winter surge comes as Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations rise statewide, and to be in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendations for communities with substantial and high transmission. The state health commissioner issued a determination solidifying the requirement, Hochul said.
Hochul said the determination is based on the state’s weekly seven-day case rate, as well as increasing hospitalizations. The new business and venue requirements extend to both patrons and staff.
The measure is effective Monday and will last through Jan. 15, after which the state will re-evaluate based on current conditions.
The new measure brings added layers of mitigation during the holidays when more time is spent indoors shopping, gathering, and visiting holiday-themed destinations, she said.