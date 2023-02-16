GENEVA — Cornell AgriTech is a big winner in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed 2024 budget.
In a Monday announcement made in Rochester, Hochul outlined a number of investments in the Finger Lakes Region, including $20 million to modernize the food science building on the Geneva campus, home to the Cornell Food Venture Center and Pilot Plant, Cornell Craft Beverage Institute, Center of Excellence for Food and Agriculture, and more.
Cornell Agritech said it “will greatly expand our impact on New York’s food, beverage and ag industries,” but noted that specific details of the project will be announced once the budget is passed in the state Legislature.
Representatives of Cornell were on hand for the funding announcement.
Ben Houlton, dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Cornell University, said the $20 million is a big boost for the campus.
“Gov. Hochul’s vision for a vibrant, innovative and New York-led food system is truly commendable, at a time when focusing on rebuilding regional food production is critical,” he said in a statement issued to the Finger Lakes Times. “I am excited by this historic investment, which will further leverage Cornell AgriTech’s tremendous capabilities in food science and safety, digital agriculture, and innovations in specialty crop production with new farm, food and technology start-ups. I applaud the governor’s vision of a food-forward, sustainable and growing economy, and our faculty, students and staff are excited to get to work.”
Added Hochul: “(My) administration is not just talking about making the Finger Lakes region more affordable, more livable, and safer — we are providing the resources to make it happen. These significant investments in housing, the growing semiconductor manufacturing industry, education and infrastructure will create more opportunities for New Yorkers and ensure that the region remains prosperous for generations to come.”
Other regional funding in the budget includes $1.4 million for Finger Lakes Community College Health Care Training Facility projects.