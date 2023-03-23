ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plan in her proposed budget to create 800,000 units of new housing in the next decade is getting pushback from both sides of the political aisle.
Hochul wants to be able to circumvent local zoning officials when they block qualified projects.
“The whole objective is so families can stay in New York, kids can raise their own families where they grew up, employers don’t have to worry about whether or not there’s going to be employees in a community because they’ll have a place to live,” Hochul told state lawmakers in February.
Republicans said Hochul’s plan would mandate that suburban and rural communities build multi-unit affordable housing within the next three years with or without the local community’s approval.
Hochul’s plan has drawn opposition both in suburban and rural areas, with both Republicans and some Democrats skeptical of the plan.
On Monday, the region’s Republican Assembly members gathered for a press conference to express opposition to the proposal, which is included in Hochul’s executive budget but not in the one-house budgets of the Democratic-controlled Assembly and Senate.
Among regional Assembly members express opposition at the press conference were Jeff Gallahan, R-131 of Manchester, Brian Manktelow, R-130 of Lyons, and Phil Palmesano, R-132 of Corning. The three represent Ontario, Wayne, Seneca and Yates counties in the Assembly.
There, the legislators held signs such as “Local control, not Hochul control.”
Gallahan said there is no support for Hochul’s plan and that localities should have control over housing in their communities.
“Upstate and downstate residents of New York alike are outraged by Gov. Hochul’s ‘high-rise’ plan,” he said. “It is an unrealistic plan that will impose major changes on local zoning in suburban communities. To be perfectly clear, critics of this housing plan are not against affordable housing — we are against the attack on municipalities the current housing plan will exact on hardworking New Yorkers.”
Palmesano said the governor’s housing plan is “misguided and shows a callous disregard for local home rule. We have already seen her administration push solar and wind farms on our upstate rural communities with little to no input or approval from the impacted local communities. Her housing plan would destroy the suburbs by forcing high-rise buildings in areas that don’t suit them. Our local zoning board members and local officials are there for a reason; they know the needs of the community.”
Manktelow also expressed opposition.
“This plan put forth by the governor is nothing but another unfunded mandate pushed to local municipalities at a time when they are focusing on preserving farmland, caring for our aging population and keeping the hardworking families safe,” he said. “Asking the taxpayers to foot the bill for more housing is absurd when 41 of the 62 counties have a housing vacancy rate of over 10%. We shouldn’t be focused on building new homes that will inevitably take away our open space; we should be focused on rebuilding and investing into the infrastructure that is already in place.
“I am pleased that this proposal was not included in the Assembly one-house budget, and I will fight tooth and nail to see that it is not included in the final budget.”