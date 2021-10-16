PENN YAN — U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, who is running for governor of New York, was the keynote speaker at the annual dinner of the Yates County Republican Committee.
The Oct. 7 event was held at Seasons on Keuka Lake, a banquet and conference center near the Hampton Inn. Nick Langworthy, chairman of the state Republican party, also spoke at the event.
The following candidates for county office have been endorsed by the committee in the Nov. 2 general elections:
• District Attorney — Incumbent Todd Casella.
• Treasurer — Marsha Devine.
• Coroner — Incumbent Theron Smith.
• Legislature District 1 (Jerusalem, Middlesex, Italy) — Incumbents Ed Bronson, Doug Paddock, Tim Cutler, and Pat Killen.
• Legislature District 2 (Benton, Potter, Torrey) — Incumbents Terry Button, Rick Willson, and Dick Harper.
• Legislature District 3 (Milo) — Incumbents Dan Banach, Leslie Church, and Carlie Chilson, and former legislator Mark Morris.
• Legislature District 4 (Barrington, Starkey) — Incumbents Bill Holgate and Bonnie Percy, and Jesse Jayne.
• 7th Judicial District, state Supreme Court — Judge Jim Walsh and Elena Coriola.
The committee is also endorsing numerous GOP candidates for town positions.
People who want to join the committee or learn more about it can contact committee Chairman John Prendergast at johnycrepublicans@gmail.com.