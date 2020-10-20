SOUTH BRISTOL — Steve Fuller was a happy man Monday.
The smile on his face came from Sunday’s announcement by Gov. Andrew Cuomo that ski resorts can reopen on Friday, Nov. 6, with 50 percent indoor capacity and with strict state health and safety protocols.
Fuller is vice president of the family-owned Bristol Mountain facility on Route 64. The popular ski slope closed March 15 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Management attempted to make up for the loss of the crucial ski and snowboarding businesses by offering zip line and chair left viewing of fall foliage.
“This is good news. We’re excited to get guidance so far in advance, allowing us to make plans for the opening of the season so everyone is safe,” Fuller said.
“We’re going to get further detailed guidance,” he added. “Skiing and snowboarding are outside activities and participants usually are bundled up with face coverings, glasses, masks, goggles and gloves. We’re excited for the year and we’re getting a lot of interest from people who haven’t skied or snowboarded before and want to try it.”
In making the announcement, Cuomo said that scientists have said the virus is going to become more aggressive in the fall and there also is COVID fatigue. “But our micro-cluster strategy is smart, data-driven and less disruptive strategy that gets us through this season,” Cuomo said in his press release. “And so far, the data shows that micro-cluster strategy is working to bring infection rates down in our red zone areas.”
Cuomo said ski resorts reopening with limited indoor capacity allows state residents to have some outdoor activity this winter without having to quarantine when they come back.
The reopening requirements are:
• Masks are required at all times, except when eating, drinking or skiing.
• Social distancing at all times.
• Restricting gondolas and ski lift use to members of the same group.
• Limiting ski lessons to no more than 10 people.
• Thorough cleaning and disinfection of shared or rented equipment.
• Shuttles, food and beverage and retail services must also conform to state-issued guidelines.
• Reduced outdoor capacity on mountains and slopes by 25 percent during peaks days or if multiple trails are closed due to unseasonable conditions.
The governor also released the latest COVID positive test result rates for 10 regions of the state. For the Finger Lakes, the positive rate was 1.3 percent. Ontario County has 576 positive tests, 17 of them considered new positives.
The Fuller family also owns Roseland Water Park in Canandaigua, which did not operate in 2020.