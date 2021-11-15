WATERLOO — Gov. Kathy Hochul signed into law a bill allowing Seneca County to modify the allocation of its room occupancy tax revenue for uses that not only support tourism but can include recreation, infrastructure and water projects.
Hochul’s signature last week came in time for the Seneca County Board of Supervisors to reduce the percentage of the room tax revenue it will receive in 2022 to the county’s tourism promotion agency.
At its Nov. 9 meeting, the board reduced the percentage allocated to the TPA from 90% to 85%, leaving 15% for the county to use for other allowed purposes.
The bill was sponsored in the state Senate by Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, and in the Assembly by Jeff Gallahan, R-131 of Manchester, and Phil Palmesano, R-132 of Corning. The legislation expands the eligible projects the room tax revenue can be used for, all of which serve to increase and expand tourism.