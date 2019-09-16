GENEVA — A hold-in-place was lifted Monday morning at Geneva Middle School after city police looked into the possibility of a weapon being in the school.
In a post on the school district's website, the hold-in-place started about 9 a.m. as a precaution after a staff member overheard a student refer to having a weapon. The hold-in-place was lifted after the student and the student's locker were searched and nothing suspicious was found.
Geneva police have taken over the investigation.
School district officials said the students and staff are safe and returned to their normal school day, and the hold-in-place was a precaution in keeping with strict district safety protocol.