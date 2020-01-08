GENEVA — City police were asking for the public’s help as they investigated a complaint of a suspicious vehicle.
Four hours later, police said the vehicle and its occupants were located. Both occupants were safe and unhurt, police said, although their investigation is continuing.
Geneva Police Department Lt. Matt Valenti said the incident happened about 12:40 p.m. Wednesday near Geneva Middle School. Witnesses told police a silver car was traveling north on Carter Road when a female opened the passenger-side door and yelled for help. The vehicle kept going north without stopping, and appeared to speed up as the female was yelling.
The only description of the car given by witnesses was a silver Honda or Toyota. The model or license-plate number is unknown.
Police found the vehicle about 4:30 p.m.