GENEVA — City police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate vandalism last weekend at and near Geneva Club Beverage.
In a news release, Geneva PD Lt. Matt Colton said officers responded to the Pepsi Lane business at approximately 2 a.m. May 28 for a criminal mischief complaint. Officers learned two White males between the ages of 14 and 19, one with short dark hair and another with long blond hair, were in the area at the time. The suspects are accused of stealing three vehicle keys and causing more than $6,000 in damage to vehicles and property.
Officers received another criminal mischief complaint a short time later near Geneva Club Beverage, reporting that two males caused significant damage to a resident’s vehicle. Police estimated the damage at thousands of dollars.
Colton could not be reached Friday for more details. In the news release, he said the GPD is seeking any information regarding the crimes.
Police are encouraging residents of Middle, Wadsworth and Herbert streets — if they have surveillance cameras as their homes — to view any footage between 1:30 to 3 a.m. May 28. Anyone with information is urged to contact Colton at (315) 828-6779 or mkc@geneva.ny.us. They also can call the on-duty supervisor at (315) 789-1111 or call 911.
All information can remain anonymous.