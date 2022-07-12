GENEVA — As of Monday evening, city police continue to investigate a shooting early Saturday morning that left a man with injuries not considered life threatening.
In a news release, Geneva Police Department Lt. Matt Colton said the incident happened at approximately 1:40 a.m. in the Clark Street area. The man was walking on the sidewalk or street and was hit in the stomach area by a shot from a passing vehicle.
The vehicle, described as a white BMW SUV or Crossover, sped from the scene afterward. The male, who is not being identified at this time, was treated at a local hospital and expected to make a full recovery.
Colton could not be reached for more details Monday. He and other members of the police department attended the funeral of Officer Tim Peters, who recently died after a short bout with cancer.
Police are asking for the public’s help in the recent shooting. People who may have video footage of the vehicle on East North Street, Border City Road or Pre-Emption Street between 1:30 and 1:50 a.m. are urged to contact Colton at 828-6779 or the GPD on-duty supervisor at (315) 789-1111.
People can also text tips to (315) 781-0096 or email tips@geneva.ny.us.