GENEVA — The Geneva Police Department spent Sunday investigating the city’s latest shooting.
At about 2:20 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to Geneva General Hospital’s Emergency Room for the report of a man who went there with a gunshot wound in the back. When officers arrived, the man was being treated for what was called a “life-threatening” gunshot would.
The man was subsequently taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester via ambulance.
“This investigation has been active and ongoing since it was reported to police early this morning,” Chief Michael Passalacqua said in a news release later Sunday afternoon. “Through the investigation thus far and where it has led us, we are confident that there is no threat to the community at this time.
“We will not be releasing any information on the identity of the victim or alleged suspects(s) at this time.”
Passalacqua asked anyone with any information regarding the incident to contact Detective Matthew Colton at (315) 828-6779 or mkc@geneva.ny.us.