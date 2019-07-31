GENEVA — A 10-year veteran of the Geneva Police Department is facing a misdemeanor charge for an incident that allegedly occurred during the booking process, Geneva Police Chief Mike Passalacqua announced at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.
Jack Montesanto was charged this morning with criminal obstruction of breathing. He is accused of choking a female while she was being booked just after midnight July 23 for allegedly violating the city's noise ordinance. Passalacqua said the woman also was charged with disorderly conduct, a violation.
Montesanto will be arraigned at 5:30 p.m. today at the Ontario County Correctional Facility, and he is set to appear in City Court at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
The arrest was announced during a press conference at the Public Safety Building that included members of the county District Attorney's and sheriff's offices.
