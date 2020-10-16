GENEVA — The next two meetings of the Geneva Police Reform and Reinvention Collective will feature presentations from members of the city police department.
Those sessions are scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 20 and Oct. 27.
The 90-minute meetings will not be open to the public. The collective will meet virtually and can be viewed via Zoom or live on the city’s YouTube channel.
Future meetings scheduled include a community input session at 6 p.m. Nov. 3, also via Zoom or YouTube, and weekly work sessions at times to be announced from Nov. 10 to Dec. 15. They also can be viewed via Zoom or YouTube.
The collective will meet at times and dates to be announced in January, February and March to develop a draft action plan for police reform and reinvention, which is due to the state by April 1. Collective members will be given homework in between meetings and the city’s Police Reform web page will be used for updates an information for the community, as well as allowing for feedback during the process.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has mandated a review of policies and procedures to enhance police accountability and responsibility in local police departments across the state. That effort will culminate with an action plan for City Council approval on or before April 1. The collective’s efforts will compliment efforts underway by City Council, such as a proposed local law to create a Police Accountability Board, new policies on body camera use and a citizens review board for the police budget.
The reform and reinvention efforts will focus on 12 policies, practices and procedures used by the GPD, with other topics possible. They range from use of force policies, training in regard to systematic racial bias, training as to implicit bias, deescalation, diversion, conflict resolution, “hot spot” policing, crime prevention, violence prevention and model policy review.
City Manager Sage Gerling and Police Chief Mike Passalacqua will co-chair the collective. Outside facilitators Sim Covington and Ekoh King will lead the group discussions. The kick-off meeting was Oct. 13.
The goal is to submit a draft plan to the community by Jan. 15 followed by a review of public comments by early February and presentation of a final action plan to Council by mid-February. Adoption of the final plan by resolution is tentatively scheduled for the March 3, 2021 Council meeting. If approved, it would be submitted to the state Director of the Division of the Budget by March 31.
Collective members are Passalacqua, Gerling, police officers Raul Arroyo, Daniel Hickey and Matt Valenti; District Attorney Jim Ritts; Public Defender Leanne Lapp; county Conflict Defender Carrie Bleakley; NAACP head Lucile Mallard; African-American Men’s Association members Richard Thomas and John Cromartie; Ward 5 resident Teresa Johnson; People’s Peaceful Protest member and activist Allauna Ovestreet-Gibson; clergyman and downtown barber Raul Fuentes; Ward 3 and 4 County Supervisor Lou Guard; Geneva school board member and head of Finger Lakes Community Health Dr. Jose Canario; and Erica Collins of the city manager’s office.