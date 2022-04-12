WATERLOO — The art work of Waterloo High School senior Gracie Ferguson will be on display this month at the Waterloo Library & Historical Society.
Ferguson has been selected as Student Artist of the Month. Student artists have been selected for monthly recognition by the library since October and will continue to be recognized through next month.
Her art work includes paintings, drawings, quilting, baking “and creating what inspires her at the moment.” She enjoys ballet dancing and will be performing as Gretel in the “Hansel and Gretel” ballet April 23-24 at the Ohmann Theater in Lyons.
The library and historical society will honor Ferguson’s achievements with a gallery night from 6-6:30 p.m. April 27. The public is invited.
Sponsorship opportunities are available for the 2022-23 school year by contacting Cyndi Park-Shiels at clpark1866@gmail.com.
Ferguson participates in the New Visions medical program and plans to attend the University of Tennessee in the fall to study forensic anthropology.