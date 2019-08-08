GENEVA — The city Police Department was praised by several members of City Council Wednesday for its investigation of the spray-painting of Nazi swastikas on three downtown buildings.
City police charged a 12-year-old city youth with painting the swastikas on a shed on Elm Street, the Armory building on Main Street and on a church on Milton Street.
The symbols were noticed in June. One had the words “white power” painted on it as well.
“Regarding the racist vandalism discovered in the city, the police department worked hard to apprehend the suspect. I need to give accolades when they are due,” said Councilor-at-Large Mark Gramling said.
He also praised the GPD when invited by the pastor of the church to speak after the arrest was made.
“I am a strong advocate of equality and doing things the proper way. We all need to come together when these things happen. I think we all are against these atrocious acts. The issue should bring us together, not divide us,” Gramling said. “I want to give what’s due when progress is made. I want us to lead with love because hatred only begets hatred. There is power in forgiveness.”
“I agree with Mark. I condemn those actions and Mark has the right idea on how best to get through it,” said Paul D’Amico, 2nd Ward Councilor.
“I think Mark summarized how we feel. It’s hard to deal with such a horrible thing,” said 6th Ward Councilor Dana Hollenbeck.
Joining the chorus was 4th Ward Councilor Ken Camera, who took the occasion to say he also was offended by recent tweets from President Donald Trump about four minority women members of Congress and calling the city of Baltimore “rat infested” while criticizing Congressman Elijah Cummings, D-Maryland.
“Those words bothered me and I worry about where this will lead. I considered a motion to condemn those remarks and offered it to Council. Some had problems with mentioning the President by name, saying it would cause more division,” Camera said.
He said he received positive and negative feedback when his possible motion was made public.
“I’m not sure I want to tax Council anymore than I already do. I may re-examine the resolution and not mention the President,” he said, adding that he is alarmed by how much racism still exists in America’s history, right up to today.
In other action, Council received no comments at a public hearing on the sale of city-owned property at 166 Lewis St. The city has received an offer of $5,000 for the three-unit home, with the owner planning to live in the house. Two units are in move-in condition and the owner has given city officials a list of improvements he will make to the property.
