TYRE — Grand Funk Railroad will perform at The Vine at del Lago Resort & Casino at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7.
Tickets will go on sale at noon Friday.
The band is on tour with its “Some Kind of Wonderful Tour 2020.”
Tickets may be purchased in person at the del Lago box office, by calling the box office at (315) 946-1695 or online at dellagoresort.com/entertainment.
A top-selling American rock band of the 1970s, GFR had hits such as “We’re An American Band,” “I’m Your Captain/Closer To Home,” “Locomotion” and “Some Kind of Wonderful.” They have earned 13 gold and 10 platinum records with sales in excess of 25 million copies sold worldwide.
Guests must be 21 or older to attend shows at The Vine.