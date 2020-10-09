LYONS — The actions of a state trooper in the shootout death of a Sodus man earlier this year have been deemed justified.
That was the determination of a Wayne County Grand Jury that heard the case, District Attorney Mike Calarco said in a press release sent to media outlets Wednesday.
Cody Cook, 24, was killed after shooting at Trooper Matt Crosier and an unnamed county sheriff’s deputy on June 19 following a family disturbance. Crosier returned fire.
In a press conference shortly after the shooting, Major Eric Laughton — then commander of state police Troop E — said the incident began about 11 p.m., when Cook’s father called 911 saying his son was inside his home breaking items and had a shotgun.
The father left the home, and Crosier and the deputy met him outside a nearby restaurant. While there, police heard gunshots in the area and went to the home on Boyd Road.
Cook was in the home when Crosier and the deputy arrived, later joined by several more state troopers. Police tried to communicate with Cook using a loudspeaker, but he did not respond.
Police set up a perimeter, and Laughton said Cook pointed the shotgun at Crosier and the deputy through a window. Laughton said police warned Cook several times not to shoot, but Cook fired the shotgun and Crosier returned fire.
Cook left the window but returned a short time later and opened fire again, according to Laughton. Crosier again returned fire, and Cook left the window again.
Laughton said police issued several more warnings for Cook to surrender, but he again pointed the gun at police and Crosier shot. Several hours passed before a state police SWAT team entered the home and found Cook dead, with gunshot wounds to his head and chest.
Laughton said police recovered birdshot pellets above where Crosier and the deputy were.
Calarco said after a thorough investigation, the case was submitted to the grand jury last month.
“Upon hearing the evidence and deliberating, the grand jury found that the New York State Trooper was justified in his actions,” Calarco said in the press release. “I wish to offer the family of Cody Cook my deepest sympathy on this tragic event. My office has now closed this investigation.”