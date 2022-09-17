INTERLAKEN — This Seneca County village is applying for a NY Forward grant of up to $4.5 million.
The deadline to submit the application is Friday. (Sept. 23) As part of the application, the Village Board will conduct a public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday (Sept. 19) in Village Hall to solicit ideas from residents on projects they’d like to see funded if the grant is awarded.
The board has hired grant writer Jay Grasso of Spencerport to prepare the application. Village officials also have engaged the Design Connect architecture students at Cornell University to help with ideas.
“The grant we are applying for could mean a whole new downtown for Interlaken residents,” Mayor Rich Richardson said. “There has been little change in the business district of Main Street in the past 30 years. This grant is intended to jump-start Interlaken, to help create a renewed downtown that attracts new businesses like coffee shops, restaurants, salons and barber shops, potentially a brand-new Interlaken Historical Society museum and any other kind of business that creates foot traffic.
“The public meeting will allow us to solicit feedback and additional ideas from the community,” Richardson said. “We look forward to the engagement.”
Currently, the list of possible projects that could be funded:
• Upgrades to the Interlaken Historical Society and Interlaken Library.
• Development of a “Park for all Ages” on the old water tower site on West Street, to include a gazebo, exercise machines and more.
• Upgrades to several downtown storefronts.
• Installation of EV charging stations.
• New sidewalks in the village, as needed.
“We have a number of favorite projects, but the Park for all Ages inspires us the most,” Village Board member and water commissioner Tony Del Plato said. “The Park creates a public space for residents and tourists passing through to enjoy our village park that would be nice.”
Village officials will have information tables at the Interlaken Library Sale and Plow Day events today (Sept. 17) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We will be asking people for project ideas and to comment on the updated village comprehensive plan of 2022,” DelPlato said.
Mail ideas to Grasso at G&G Municipal Consulting & Grant Writing in Spencerport, call 585-368-8866 or 585-703-0920, or email www.ggprocess.com.