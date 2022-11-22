CANANDAIGUA — There are at least two significant sunken vessels at the bottom of Canandaigua Lake, the Onnalinda and the Seneca Chief.
A campaign is underway to make sure those shipwrecks are preserved and made available for boaters to observe them.
One of the preservationists, the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association, has announced it has received a $10,000 grant from the Rochester Area Community Foundation under its historic preservation program to fund the establishment of an Underwater Preserve for a shipwreck site on the east side of the lake.
The Onnalinda was considered Canandaigua Lake’s “Queen of the Steamboat Era” and was the largest of lake steamers. It could carry 600 passengers, with another 400 on a boat it towed. It was launched May 18, 1888. The vessel was dismantled for scrap and sunk opposite the Canandaigua Yacht Club in 1913.
The Seneca Chief was the first steel-hulled, screw-driven steamboat; it was launched Aug. 11, 1887. It was decommissioned, scrapped and sunk on May 13, 1896.
The project is the idea of Canandaigua lakeshore resident Scott Hill, an experienced scuba diver, lake enthusiast, and founder of the Seneca Chief Steamboat Shipwreck Site.
Working with Hill, the coalition will work with Joseph Zarsynski, an accredited marine archaeologist, author and documentary consultant to conduct research and work on a proposal to add the shipwreck site to the National Register of Historic Places.
The first priority of this effort will be establishing an underwater preserve at the location of the Onnalinda sinking by marking the site with a buoy to allow kayakers, paddleboarders and snorkelers to interact safely with the wreck. An online presence also will be developed to educate the public and students on the historical and cultural significance of the Canandaigua Lake steamboat era.
The underwater preserve also would contain an anchoring system and navigational buoy. The preserve would be incorporated into the Canandaigua Lake Water Trail, a 17-site kayak excursion on the lake. Interpretative materials on the Onnalinda and other shipwrecks would be developed, and there would be a public outreach activity to officially launch the preserve, including a guided kayak excursion.