NAPLES — A grant will help the Naples Historical Society devise a plan to make needed repairs to a pioneer home built by a Revolutionary War veteran.
The Naples Historical Society said it has received a $2,500 Technical Assistance Grant from the Preservation League of New York for a study of the Cleveland House’s foundation. The analysis will be done by Rochester-based Bero Architecture, the society said.
The Preservation League said $62,953 was awarded for 17 projects statewide, including the Cleveland House.
“We are delighted to be the recipient of this grant that will guide us in our preservation efforts of the Cleveland House,” Trish Lambiase, president of the Naples Historical Society, said.
She said the Cleveland House, at the corner of Main Street and Route 245 in the village, was built by Ephraim Cleveland, a Revolutionary War captain.
Lambiase said it was the first frame structure built after pioneers arrived in this area in 1790, with few modifications since its construction in 1794. She said that on the walls of a second-floor bedchamber is stenciling believed to be done by Naples resident Stephen Clark, which was completed around 1828.
However, there is wall buckling in the home believed to be related to foundation deterioration, and the historical society is concerned it may threaten the historic stenciling.
Lambiase said a study of the foundation will give the historical society the information it needs to establish a budget, timeline and set fundraising goals for a foundation-stabilization project.
The Technical Assistance Grant program is a re-grant partnership between the state Council on the Arts and the Preservation League.