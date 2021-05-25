WOLCOTT — Christie Graves is the new principal of North Rose-Wolcott Elementary School.
Graves was previously the assistant principal at the school and was recently promoted.
Prior to joining NR-W in 2019, Graves was a first- and third-grade teacher, literacy specialist and instructional coach at Williamson Elementary School for 16 years. She holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary and special education with a minor in psychology from SUNY Geneseo, a master’s degree in literacy education from Nazareth College, and an educational administration degree from SUNY Brockport.
A Sodus native and lifelong Wayne County resident, Graves plans to continue working with staff and using the Collaborative Classroom curriculum to facilitate student growth, build a positive and student-focused culture, and increase community engagement.