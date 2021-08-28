PENN YAN — Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital will purchase and install a new Philips Incisive 128 slice CT scanner by the end of the year, courtesy of a $75,000 donation from Greenidge Generation.
The Finger Lakes Health Foundation has been fundraising for the new equipment since 2020. Funds for the scanner were allocated from the S&S capital budget, and the FLH Foundation committed to raise funds in support of the project. The foundation secured funding from Davenport-Hatch Foundation, the Yates County Tuberculosis and Health Association and many generous individuals and businesses, yet still faced a gap in funding to meet the nearly $400,000 cost.
“We are truly grateful to Greenidge Generation, their leadership, the members of its Community Advisory Committee and the approximately 45 employees who are making this gift possible,” said Lara Turbide, vice president of community services and executive director of the foundation.
Patients at Soldiers & Sailors will benefit from the new system’s low-dose radiation exposure, optimized image quality and fast results. It will be installed in Soldiers & Sailors’ Diagnostic Imaging/Radiology Department, just off the main lobby.
CT scanning has a wide variety of clinical uses for examination, detection, diagnosis and treatment planning for trauma, spinal problems and injury, cancer, pneumonia, COPD, chest and abdominal pain, vascular and kidney diseases, organ transplants and gastric bypass.
To support the project, or to get more information, contact Helen Kelley at (315) 787-4050 or helen.kelley@flhealth.org, or donate online at www.flhealth.org/make-a-donation or by mailing a check payable to Finger Lakes Health Foundation to the foundation at 196 North St., Geneva, NY 14456.