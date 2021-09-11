TORREY — As a state agency begins the process of reviewing air permit applications for the Greenidge Generation plant, the issue has the attention of U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.
In a news release sent Friday, New York’s junior senator said she recently sent a letter to Michael Regan — U.S. Environmental Protection Agency administrator — pressing the EPA for increased oversight on the Greenidge bitcoin operation near Dresden.
“As the Greenidge plant continues to expand into cryptocurrency mining, it is vital that the EPA maintain close tabs on its environmental impact,” Gillibrand said. “The plant has dramatically increased its emissions since becoming a bitcoin mining facility and I am committed to ensuring that its activities do not violate the integrity of the water we drink or the air we breathe. While the plant has the potential to stimulate the region’s economy, the EPA must first conduct a thorough assessment to ensure that it is not doing irreparable harm to the environment.”
The letter comes as the state Department of Environmental Conservation considers Greenidge applications for renewal of two permits — what the agency calls a Title V air permit and a Title IV (acid rain) permit.
Maureen Wren, DEC’s director of media relations, said the most recent permits were issued Sept. 7, 2016 and expired Sept. 6 of this year. Since the renewal applications were submitted to the DEC on a timely basis, the plant can operate under the existing permits while the DEC considers the renewal applications.
On Sept. 1, the DEC determined draft renewal permits were ready for public review and comment. Written comments can be made until Oct. 22, with two virtual public hearings scheduled for Oct. 13.
Wren said before issuing any permits to Greenidge, the DEC has to ensure compliance with New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
“DEC has not made a determination regarding the final issuance of permits to Greenidge Generation,” she said. “While sufficient information has been submitted to begin the required public review, at this time the applicant has not demonstrated compliance with the requirements of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, including requirements regarding greenhouse gas emissions.”
In a news release on the permit renewal process, Greenidge officials said the plant has been and will continue to be in full compliance.
“Since resuming operations in 2017, Greenidge has fully complied with our state-issued air and water permits and taken additional steps beyond that to improve the environment we share,” the statement said. “Our facility’s operation today, which sends a significant amount of power we generate to the grid to support New York homes and businesses, is not generating any air emissions that are not subject to the terms and conditions of our existing Title V permit.”
Greenidge added that the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act set important statewide targets related to greenhouse gas reduction relative to a 1990 baseline.
“We support those goals at Greenidge and will continue to do our part to help the state meet them,” the statement said.
Greenidge added that even if the plant was to run at full permitted capacity, potential emissions equate to only approximately 0.23% of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions reduction target for 2030 under the climate act.
Gillibrand’s statements were embraced by Seneca Lake Guardian, an environmental organization that has long been opposed to Greenidge’s bitcoin mining operation.
“We applaud Senator Gillibrand’s leadership in raising this important issue and its urgency to the EPA. The increased air emissions from this plant will harm our air, water, and vibrant agritourism economy if left unchecked,” the organization said in a news release. “Moreover, as the DEC itself pointed out, the Greenidge facility has not demonstrated compliance with our state’s bold climate initiative. We echo Senator Gillibrand’s call on the EPA to take action under the Clean Air Act and use its oversight power in the review of the Greenidge Generation’s permit. We hope that other political leaders follow suit and take a stand on this climate-busting industry that is moving rapidly into New York and beyond.”
“This preliminary response by the DEC regarding Greenidge is very promising. Gov. Hochul has an opportunity to lead New York’s bold climate initiative across the finish line by rejecting the frivolous burning of fossil fuels for private use,” added Joseph Campbell, president of Seneca Lake Guardian. “Proof of work cryptocurrency mining is replicating across the state and if left unchecked, will singlehandedly undermine our state’s goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”
Wren said this is the first step in DEC’s public process for this project, and the public is encouraged to submit comments on the draft permits by Oct. 22.
“Before making a final decision on the draft permits, DEC will thoroughly review all comments received and any additional information submitted by the applicant,” she said. “Since Greenidge Generation applied to renew these required air permits, DEC has conducted a rigorous review of application materials and requested additional information.”
Comments on the Greenidge permit process should be submitted in writing to the DEC by Oct. 22 by emailing Comment.GreenidgeGenerating2021@dec.ny.gov; or by mail to New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Division of Environmental Permits, ATTN: Chris Hogan, 625 Broadway, Albany, NY 12233-1750.