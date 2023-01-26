TORREY — Greenidge Generation opponents have filed a lawsuit claiming the company is violating the federal Clean Water Act.
Meanwhile, Greenidge officials say it’s the latest in a series of legal challenges that all have ended in failure so far.
The environmental law organization Earthjustice filed the lawsuit in federal court Tuesday on behalf of Seneca Lake Guardian, Committee to Preserve the Finger Lakes, and the Sierra Club. They allege Greenidge’s discharges into the Keuka Lake Outlet and Seneca Lake are illegal because its discharge permit issued by the state Department of Environmental Conservation in 2017 expired last fall.
“Those of us who live on Seneca Lake have to deal with Greenidge’s daily threats to our local agritourism industry, health, and climate,” said Yvonne Taylor, vice president of Seneca Lake Guardian. “We’re grateful that the DEC applied the Climate Act in considering Greenidge’s air permit, but it must apply the same standard now as it considers the water permit. Our natural resources must be protected from for-profit companies whose only interest is to squeeze every last dime out of our communities no matter who or what they harm.”
Greenidge President Dale Irwin said the company’s opponents have lost every legal case over the last eight years, including a recent challenge to stop the expansion of its cryptocurrency facility that was approved by the town of Torrey.
“How many times are we going to do this same exact thing? You could have set your watch to the interest groups filing another frivolous legal challenge that in the end is just a PR stunt,” Irwin said. “They’ve lost every single lawsuit they’ve filed over eight years, with five court rulings against them and zero for them. The result here will follow the same pattern — file lawsuit, get some media attention and then later lose in court because you have no grounds.”
Greenidge harvests lake water to cool the turbines used to generate the electricity needed to run thousands of high-speed computers involved in the bitcoin mining process, as well as supplying power to the electrical grid. The water is discharged, at a slightly higher temperature, into the Keuka Lake Outlet near Dresden, where it flows back to Seneca Lake.
The lake water comes from an intake pipe. Greenidge installed screens on that pipe recently, meeting the DEC’s Jan. 20 deadline. The screens were mandated to protect aquatic life and prevent “fish mortality.”
The project is part of Greenidge’s application for a new State Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit, commonly known as a water permit. A DEC spokesperson said last week the agency would be inspecting the screens to ensure compliance.
The lawsuit plaintiffs said the DEC issued Greenidge a water discharge permit in 2017 that expired Sept. 30, 2022. They claim that when asking the DEC to renew the permit, Greenidge failed to submit information required by federal law for “once through cooling” facilities like Greenidge — those that use water withdrawn from a body of water for cooling purposes and then discharge heated water back into the same body of water.
The plaintiffs claim because Greenidge failed to submit a sufficient renewal application more than 180 days before its permit expired, Greenidge’s continued discharges under the expired permit are illegal. The lawsuit asks the court to order Greenidge to stop water discharges until the DEC can issue a new permit.
“Companies are allowed to continue discharging under an expired water discharge permit, but only if they have provided to DEC all the information the law requires them to submit with their renewal application,” said Jill Heaps, senior attorney for Earthjustice. “Greenidge failed to submit required information about its discharges into Keuka Lake Outlet and Seneca Lake, biological data about the lake, and information about its cooling water system and how it is affecting aquatic life. This information is critical to understanding the facility’s impact on the environment and evaluating whether the permit should be renewed.”
“Not only is this lawsuit untimely, it is frivolous and lacks any merit. The DEC correctly concluded that Greenidge’s renewal application was timely and sufficient,” countered attorney Yvonne Hennessey of the law firm Barclay Damon, which has represented Greenidge in all litigation. “The mere fact that opponents disagree is beside the point. Indeed, opponents attack Greenidge and assert that the company has done something wrong when in reality they are asking a federal judge to second-guess the DEC in matters within its sound discretion.”
The DEC denied a new air permit for Greenidge last June. Agency officials said Greenidge’s application did not demonstrate compliance with requirements of the state’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
Greenidge appealed that decision and continues to operate under its old permit. Written legal arguments by Greenidge and the DEC are due in March, and an administrative law judge could issue a decision after that.
Heaps said Earthjustice is simply asking a federal judge to stop Greenidge from discharging water until it has a new, valid water permit.
“We will not be seeking a preliminary injunction, but we do hope that this case can be resolved quickly because it involves only questions of law,” she said. “We don’t anticipate there being dispute around the key facts involved here, so we do not anticipate a lengthy discovery process.”
Irwin asserted the lawsuit comes just after Greenidge completed a $6 million advanced fish screen system that meets all state and federal requirements to protect aquatic life in Seneca Lake.
“Efforts like this from opponents is why nobody in the Finger Lakes listens to these gadflies anymore; they have zero credibility,” Irwin said. “We continue to operate under a valid permit and the latest phony complaint from these perennial litigation losers can’t change that. They don’t file lawsuits, they issue press releases dressed up as lawsuits and simply waste the courts, and taxpayers’, time and money.”