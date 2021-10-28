TORREY — Two opponents of Greenidge Generation and its bitcoin mining operation say they have been threatened with legal action for speaking out against the company.
Greenidge’s chief executive officer disputes that claim.
In a news release, Abi Buddington and Yvonne Taylor said they have received threatening letters from Greenidge CEO Dale Irwin. Buddington has a home near the plant in Dresden while Taylor is the co-founder of Seneca Lake Guardian, one of several environmental groups that has criticized Greenidge.
The public relations firm representing the groups sent the letters to media outlets this week.
The first, dated June 5 to Taylor, was before a protest at the state Department of Environmental Conversation.
“The letter appeared to convey that Greenidge was watching my every move as it detailed the dates that I had spoken out and cited direct quotes from my public statements,” Taylor said in the release.
Two letters were sent by Irwin, one each to Taylor and Buddington, on Oct. 7, about a week before a DEC public hearing on Greenidge’s applications to renew its air permits.
The DEC is taking written comments on the Greenidge applications until Nov. 19.
In the letter to Taylor, Irwin says “vigorous, honest debate over environmental issues is something to be applauded. Your continuing effort, by contrast, to intentionally deceive the public by outright lying about our company’s operation, its compliance with the law and the amazing people who work at our company is no longer acceptable. Should it continue, we will explore pursuit of any and all legal remedies available to our company.”
In the letter to Buddington, Irwin referenced her Twitter posts as a “continuing pattern of you making knowingly false statements about Greenidge and our operation in Dresden.” Irwin said if it continues, Greenidge will explore legal remedies.
“Reading it was chilling and unsettling,” Buddington said in the news release. “I felt threatened.”
Greenidge’ssent a statement to the Times in response to the claims:
“Our critics calling attention to their own repeated false and misleading public statements is an interesting strategy. It is also interesting that those who are today referring to potential litigation are the very same people currently suing Greenidge and the small town of Torrey. The Seneca Lake Guardian and others also previously sued the state of New York regarding Greenidge and lost in court. The good people who work at Greenidge have had to endure this disingenuous campaign attacking their livelihoods for long enough. It is time for it to end.”