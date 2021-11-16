GENEVA — Opponents of Greenidge Generation’s bitcoin mining are planning two press conferences Friday to coincide with the public comment period deadline on the company’s applications to renew its air permits.
The press conferences are scheduled for 11 a.m., one at the Finger Lakes Welcome Center in Geneva, the other in Albany.
The local event is being organized by Abi Buddington, who has a home near the Greenidge plant in Dresden. She is drumming up support from local tourism officials and asking agri-tourism businesses to set up tables and display their products.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation held two virtual public hearings in October on Greenidge’s applications for Title V (air) and IV (acid rain) permits. The deadline to submit written comments is Friday.
Opponents have called on DEC officials and state leaders, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, to reject the applications. They claim Greenidge’s bitcoin operation harms the environment and tourism industry and does not align with the state’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which calls for a significant reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.
Greenidge officials have said the plant has been and will continue to be in full compliance with DEC standards. The Yates County Legislature also supports Greenidge, touting the company’s economic contributions and well-paid workforce.
A DEC spokesperson said after the comment period ends, DEC staff will review comments and determine the agency’s next steps, which may include a final decision on the permit application, requesting additional information from the applicant, or a referral to DEC’s Office of Hearings and Mediations Services to conduct an adjudicatory hearing proceeding.