TORREY — Opponents of Greenidge Generation’s plan to expand its bitcoin and data center are holding a rally Saturday, two days before a possible town Planning Board vote on the proposal.
The 2 p.m. rally, which is being organized by Seneca Lake Guardian, will start in the parking lot of the Keuka Outlet Trail on Seneca Street in Dresden. Participants will walk across the Route 14 bridge to the nearby Greenidge plant, then return.
The Torrey Planning Board is scheduled to review the Greenidge site plan Monday, and the five-person panel could vote on it for the second time. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the town highway garage on Geneva Street.
Greenidge is a power plant that added data mining last year with the approval of the state Public Service Commission. The company is looking to add room to house more computers.
Opponents claim the expansion will have adverse impacts on the environment, including the need to use more water from Seneca Lake for cooling operations. They say the water will be discharged back into the lake, through the Keuka Lake Outlet, at higher-than-recommended temperatures.
Greenidge officials have refuted those claims, noting they are in full compliance with existing air and water permits issued by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
The town Planning Board already has approved the project once — by a 4-1 vote — but has to review it again after the Yates County Planning Board voted 5-3 against the site plan in late January. While the county planners’ vote is considered an advisory opinion only, it means the town Planning Board must approve the site plan by at least a 4-1 super majority before the expansion can proceed.
Opponents have filed an Article 78 proceeding against Greenidge, the town, and the town Planning Board, claiming the board did not conduct a proper environmental review of the project. The case is on hold until the town Planning Board makes a decision.