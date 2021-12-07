PENN YAN — Claiming expansion work has begun on Greenidge Generation’s bitcoin operation, opponents are seeking a preliminary injunction from the judge overseeing a related lawsuit.
In a news release issued Monday, a public relations firm representing the environmental groups Seneca Lake Guardian, Sierra Club, and Committee to Preserve the Finger Lakes said a motion for the injunction was recently filed in state Supreme Court of Yates County. Petitioners include more than 20 people living near the Greenidge plant in Torrey.
Opponents claim recently obtained footage of new construction at the site shows footers being poured for the expansion, despite ongoing litigation. An Article 78 proceeding was filed against the town earlier this year, claiming the Planning Board failed to follow state environmental review protocol when it approved Greenidge’s site plan application for expansion.
The injunction motion lists the town of Torrey, Planning Board, and Greenidge as respondents. Greenidge CEO Dale Irwin sent the following statement by email:
"Just more of the same in a litany of failed legal efforts. They’ve lost all five previous legal actions and we properly sought and received all necessary approvals to start this project long ago, including Planning Board approval by a 4-1 vote last April and via a building permit in July. What this group seeks to stop, without any legal basis, is yet another significant investment by Greenidge in Yates County, where the county Legislature recently voted 13-0 to support our operation. We will continue to create good paying jobs in the region, having adding our 50th employee just this week."
Leaders from Seneca Lake Guardian say the latest development creates even more urgency for the state Department of Environmental Conservation and Gov. Kathy Hochul to deny Greenidge’s application to renew its Title IV (acid rain) and V (air) permits.
“If Gov. Hochul and the DEC continue to drag their feet on this permit, the Finger Lakes and our climate will pay the price,” Joseph Campbell, president of Seneca Lake Guardian, said in the news release. “Gov. Hochul must make this issue a top priority in her administration and direct her DEC to deny Greenidge’s permit on the grounds that the facility’s air emissions do not comply with New York’s climate law. The Finger Lakes region is a test case for what could happen across our great state, and across the country.”
The injunction motion was made to state Supreme Court Justice Daniel Doyle, who is overseeing the Article 78. Doyle did not respond to a call from the Times asking when the motion would be addressed, or on the status of the Article 78.
A clerk at the Yates County Courthouse said she was waiting to hear from Doyle’s office on the injunction request, and whether it would be heard at the courthouse or virtually.
The Buffalo-based attorney who filed the motion, Richard Lippes, did not respond to the Times.
The Planning Board approved the construction of four new buildings for the bitcoin expansion. Greenidge is now mining bitcoins with about 7,900 computers, and the expansion could increase that number to about 30,000.
Opponents say the mining threatens the area’s agri-tourism industry and goes against the state’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which calls for a significant reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.
The DEC held two virtual public hearings in October on the air permit applications. The deadline to submit written comments was Nov. 19.
A DEC spokesperson said staff will review comments and determine the agency’s next steps, which may include a final decision on the permit application, requesting additional information from the applicant, or a referral to DEC’s Office of Hearings and Mediations Services to conduct an adjudicatory hearing proceeding.
Greenidge officials have said the plant has been and will continue to be in full compliance with DEC standards. The Yates County Legislature supports Greenidge, touting the company’s economic contributions and well-paid workforce. In addition, a press release issued by Greenidge said the Yates County Farm Bureau threw its support behind the company via a unanimous vote at its recent annual meeting.