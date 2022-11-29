Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected late tonight through Wednesday morning, shifting to the west Wednesday afternoon and evening. * WHERE...Livingston, Ontario, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM Wednesday to 1 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few isolated power outages may result. Travel will be difficult at times in high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&