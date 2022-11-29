TORREY — Greenidge Generation officials hinted at legal action after the state Department of Environmental Conservation denied their request for a new air permit earlier this year.
Instead, the company opted for a hearing that will include an issues conference next week.
Maureen Wren, the DEC’s director of media relations, said shortly after the denial Greenidge requested a hearing from DEC’s Office of Hearings and Mediation Services. Virtual legislative public comment hearings were held Oct. 4. Written comments were submitted by Oct. 31.
Wren said a virtual issues conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Dec. 8 and may continue, as necessary, Dec. 9 and 20. The DEC does not have a timetable on a decision following the Dec. 8 conference, she noted.
In denying the permit, the DEC said the application did not demonstrate compliance with the requirements of the state’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. DEC officials cited a comprehensive review of Greenidge’s application and supporting materials, as well as reviewing about 4,000 public comments related to Greenidge’s hopes of landing a new permit so it could expand its cryptocurrency operation in Yates County.
“Based on DEC’s review of the specific facts and circumstances presented, this natural gas-fired facility’s continued operations would be inconsistent with the statewide greenhouse gas emission limits established in the Climate Act, driven by the change in the primary purpose of its operations,” the DEC said.
In comments submitted during the hearing process, Greenidge President Dale Irwin claimed that, when running at full capacity, Greenidge’s permitted emissions amount to approximately 0.2% of the greenhouse gas emissions target for 2030 under the CLPCA.
“There was no credible legal basis for denial of our renewal application, because there is no actual threat to the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act from our renewed permit,” Irwin wrote. “This is a standard renewal, governing emissions for a facility operating in full compliance with its existing permit. It is not, and cannot be transformed into, a politically motivated ‘cryptocurrency permit.’ Our renewed air permit simply does not stand in the way of the state achieving its essential emissions goals.”
Greenidge’s bitcoin mining operation has been opposed by regional environmental groups. Perhaps the most vocal has been Watkins-Glen based Seneca Lake Guardian.
“The DEC denied Greenidge’s air permit, Governor Hochul just signed the cryptomining moratorium — which was literally inspired by Greenidge — into law, and the White House agrees that fossil fuel-based cryptominining can’t keep going the way it is,” said Yvonne Taylor, Seneca Lake Guardian’s vice president. “Plus, Greenidge’s finances are deep in the toilet and the public loses more trust in bitcoin every day. Frankly, it’s delusional that this bully corporation still think it has legs to stand on.”
Those interested in hearing the Dec. 8 session can go to dec.ny.gov/permits/123728.html for instructions.