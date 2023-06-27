GENEVA — Environmental groups and activists have scheduled a public rally for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to mark the one-year anniversary of the state denying Greenidge Generation renewal of an air permit for its crypto-mining operation in Dresden.
The rally will be held at the gazebo near the Finger Lakes Welcome Center on the lakefront.
Speakers include Yvonne Taylor, vice president of Seneca Lake Guardian; Liz Moran, New York Policy Advocate for Earthjustice; Seneca Falls Town Board member Steve Churchill; Interlaken Village Board member and bed-and-breakfast owner Tony Del Plato; Vinny Aliperti, co-owner of Billsboro Winery in Geneva; and Magnolia Mead, a student.
The group will mark the June 30, 2022, state Department of Environmental Conservation decision related to Greenidge. The rally will call attention to the fact the facility continues to operate as it appeals the DEC decision.
Billed as an “anniversary of shame,” upstate and downstate advocates will join with elected officials at another rally next week, an event at which they will call for the plant to be shut down.