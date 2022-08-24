Dresden power plant
Buy Now

The Greenidge power plant burned coal until its 2011 closing. The current owner of the property is converting the fuel used at the electricity-generating facility from coal to natural gas.

 Spencer Tulis / Finger Lake Times

TORREY — Greenidge Generation officials have applied for two permits from the state Department of Environmental Conservation allowing it to install fish screens at the source of its cooling water intake.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Recommended for you