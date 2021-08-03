TORREY — Greenidge Generation is closing a nearby coal ash landfill, with officials saying they plan to put a solar farm at the site.
In a news release, officials said they are investing profits from their bitcoin mining operation to expedite closure of the 40-year-old Lockwood Hills landfill. The landfill was acquired in 2014 by Lockwood Hills LLC, a Greenidge subsidiary, and officials said it has been maintained safely by the company for the past seven years.
The landfill was built and permitted in 1979 to dispose of coal combustion residue and other waste generated by the power plant before Greenidge assumed ownership in 2014. While Greenidge has ended the use of coal as a fuel source for its natural-gas-powered operation, the landfill remains open and operational.
“For those of us who grew up and still live right here in the Finger Lakes, the Lockwood Hills landfill has been a constant presence, overlooking Seneca Lake and the village of Dresden, and something we always hoped would eventually not be needed,” Dale Irwin, president of Greenidge Generation, said in the release. “I am thrilled that the success of our clean bitcoin mining operation is not only creating great high-tech jobs for residents here, and supporting local businesses, but will now also facilitate the development of renewable energy at this old landfill site.”
The company will solicit requests for proposals on the solar project at the 143-acre site. Greenidge officials said they will work with the state Department of Environmental Conservation to cap and close the landfill, and relinquish its permit to operate the site.
In May, Greenidge officials said the company was purchasing voluntary carbon offsets from the portfolio of U.S. greenhouse gas reduction projects to create what they call the first fully carbon-neutral bitcoin mining operation of its kind in the country. At that time, officials said they were looking to invest a portion of the mining profits in New York renewable energy projects.
“Bitcoin mining at Greenidge is already a model for the industry in that we are advancing this emerging financial platform for people across the world in a manner that fully protects our environment and drives economic growth across upstate New York,” Greenidge CEO said Jeff Kirt said. “Today, we’re announcing the next step; making more renewable energy a reality by leveraging bitcoin mining profits to fund the creation of a new solar farm at a landfill site we’re going to close well ahead of schedule.”
Greenidge officials said the landfill operates in strict compliance with two comprehensive DEC permits. They added that in 2017 and ’18, upgrades to the stormwater and leachate management systems were completed by Lockwood Hills at a cost of more than $1 million.
Officials said in addition to ensuring that the site will no longer accept waste of any kind, the closure process will entail several steps, including site grading and the installation of a permanent engineered membrane to prevent erosion and water infiltration.