DRESDEN — Greenidge Generation CEO Dale Irwin is pushing back against critics of the company’s bitcoin and data mining project, saying the public should “pay no attention” to Facebook posts, press releases or editorials from groups opposing the company’s plans.
“Consider the source,” Irwin said in a statement dated Jan. 27. “Their legal arguments haven’t gotten better with age and their letters to politicians are more about creating headlines for themselves than creating a better environment for all of us.”
Irwin was referring to a letter sent to Gov. Andrew Cuomo from The Sierra Club, the Committee to Preserve the Finger Lakes, and Seneca Lake Guardian and their supporters, urging Cuomo to revoke permits given to Greenidge. Opponents cite a number of environmental concerns, including the harvest of millions of gallons of lake water each day as a coolant for their operation and discharging it back into the lake at higher-than-recommended temperatures
Irwin disputes that claim and others, noting the courts and state regulators have refuted those assertions as well.
“Over the last several years, a small number of people in our community have done everything possible to hurt our facility and the many good people who work there,” Irwin said. “Never letting the facts stand in their way, they have failed at every turn.”
He said the letter to Cuomo is “absolutely nothing new” and its content only repeats the same claims that have been rejected and debunked by the state courts, state regulators and the local community “who supports the economic contributions and environmental progress being made by Greenidge.’’
Among the points Irwin made in his statement:
• In 2016, a state Supreme Court judge and the court’s Appellate Division, 4th Judicial Department, denied a petition from the Sierra Club and CPFL against the state Department of Environmental Conservation seeking to revoke Greenidge’s air permit and nullify the State Environmental Quality Review findings.
• In 2017, the same groups filed a petition to revoke Greenidge’s water permit and the SEQR analysis. Irwin said state Supreme Court rejected that petition.
• In 2020, Irwin said the groups sent a letter to the DEC claiming that the use of a portion of the onsite generated power for cryptocurrency mining constituted misrepresentations, again seeking revocation or modification of existing permits. That request also was denied.
“These efforts ring hollow because they remain entirely ideologically driven and devoid of any merit,” Irwin said. “Greenidge is doing, and will continue only to do, precisely what the DEC permits allow, generate electricity.”
• Greenidge, which is owned by Atlas Holdings of Connecticut, invested more than $20 million to convert the former coal-powered plant to natural gas in 2017. Irwin said the company is investing millions in new technologies to protect Seneca Lake. “These groups should be praising Greenidge for its environmental stewardship,” he said.