LYONS — It’s closing in on the time for the owner of a downtown building that has partially collapsed to take action.
The building at 50 Canal St. has a gaping hole in the back where bricks and other building materials came tumbling down in mid-July. No one was injured.
The cordoned-off building that owner Marc Speary obtained at a county-run property tax foreclosure auction three years ago remains as is, with the bricks and other building material still piled up on the site.
Speary was planning to build six loft apartments on the second floor, with first-floor plans in flux.
“Nothing has changed,” said Code Enforcement Officer Dick Bogan. “There is still a condemned order that the owner has to comply with” within 60 days.
Bogan said Speary has about three weeks left to submit a stabilization plan or seek a demolition permit.
If no action is taken, Bogan said the town could move to raze the building, which sits at the corner of Canal and Phelps Street (Route 14) downtown. The town would seek to recover its costs for removing the building, which has been vacant for about two decades.
The prognosis is not encouraging, Bogan said.
“Several engineers have looked at it,” he said. “No one will go on paper that it is repairable.”
He noted that the town is not taking an adversarial role with Speary, who could not be reached for comment.
“We’re not sitting back waiting for him,” Bogan said. “We’ve kept the lines of communication open.”
Town Supervisor Jake Emmell agreed that the building’s future looks grim.
“I hate to say, he’s not going to save it,” he said.
The issue is expected to be discussed at the Town Board meeting Wednesday evening, said Bogan. The meeting, at the Lyons Community Center, 9 Manhattan St., starts at 6:30 p.m.
Emmell said he is in discussions with the Wayne County Land Bank, which is charged with helping to deal with derelict properties, on turning it over to the agency. He said the agency may have some federal funds to deal with the property.
However, Emmell said two adjacent properties at 46 and 42 Canal St. are in nearly as poor condition. His idea is to turn them over to the Land Bank, which would demolish the buildings and then look to make them available for redevelopment.
“Either way, that part (50 Canal St.) has to come down,” said Emmell, who added that he has great sympathy for Speary, because either way — stabilization or demolition — he’s facing significant costs.
“It’s Catch-22,” he said.
Speary, of Ontario, runs a painting business and renovates properties in his spare time. He has done several in Wayne County, including a home on Sisson Street in Lyons.