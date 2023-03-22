SENECA FALLS — State and local officials broke ground Tuesday morning on a project that will convert the historic Huntington Building into apartments.
The ceremony at the site of the 1870s-era, three-story structure at 201 Fall St. celebrated the start of construction. Eventually, the building will be transformed into 53 affordable apartments, including 27 units for veterans in need of housing and support services.
New York State Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez, Assistant Commissioner of the New York State Homes and Community Renewal Office Leona Skrill, town Supervisor Mike Ferrara, Seneca County Manager Mitch Rowe, and officials from the owner and developer, Home Leasing Inc. of Rochester, were on hand. The $24 million project is being funded by Home Leasing, the town of Seneca Falls through its Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant, and the state Homes and Community Renewal Department.
The project is the culmination of an effort that began with the threat of the building’s demolition four years ago.
The property was owned by Peter Koch, a longtime Seneca Falls resident who now lives in North Carolina. He operated an auto dealership at the site for many years before selling the business to James Provenzano. Provenzano leased the property from Koch.
When Provenzano built a brand-new dealership on Route 414 in Tyre, the Fall Street building sat empty. Koch nearly sold it to the Circle K, the owner and operator of a gas station and convenience store on the property directly east of the Huntington Building. The company planned to demolish the Huntington Building and the existing adjacent facility to make way for a new, larger facility after combining the two lots into one.
An outcry from local preservationists, including the town Historic Preservation Commission, caused Koch to delay a final decision. He eventually founded a new buyer in Home Leasing, which agreed to explore breathing new life into the building.
The building was the original home of the National Yeast Co. It also has been home to the Seneca Falls Folding Box Co., Iroquois Motor Car Co., and auto dealerships, starting with Fred L. Huntington. Huntington sold the property to Koch in 1982.