CANANDAIGUA — Site work is ongoing and some of the foundation laid for a new, $24 million Canandaigua YMCA on North Street.
On Friday, officials christened the new site with a groundbreaking ceremony.
The new facility, expected to open in September 2023, will replace the current YMCA at 32 N. Main St., which has been used since 1959.
Canandaigua has had a YMCA since 1905.
The new YMCA will be known as the Sands Family YMCA in honor of the major donor to the project, the Sands Family Foundation. The foundation donated $13.5 million toward the project, with $12 million earmarked for construction, $1.5 million for operational support, and a 2-to-1 match for other donations.
In addition, Constellation Brands, the company owned by the Sands family, donated the 130 acres for the new YMCA.
“This will be a destination YMCA, the Y of the 21st Century, with medical services, child care, community space, senior citizen space,” said George Romell, president and CEO of the Greater Rochester YMCA. “YMCAs are all about community, and this will make Canandaigua a better community in many ways.
“This could never be happening without the Sands family. They have given one of the largest gifts in the country for a YMCA. Without them, this would not be happening,” Romell reiterated.
Richard Sands said the family has strongly supported the Canandaigua Y for decades, starting with Marvin and Mickie Sands, his parents. He noted his mother died Thursday.
“Our family were active members of the Canandaigua YMCA, encouraged by our parents, and that helped teach us to do all we can for our community,” Richard said. “That helped us be where we are. I wouldn’t be the person I am without it.”
While urging everyone to help support the building fund, Sands added: “With this Y, we have a long-lasting, powerful impact on many lives. Being able to see this dream become reality is an honor. I can’t wait to see it turned into reality.”
The new facility will have 75,000 square feet of space. It will feature three studios for group exercise; multiple gymnasiums, including one with a synthetic turf floor; two pools; an indoor splash playground; a creator’s space, teaching kitchen, and outdoor day camp space; onsite medical services, and a full-day licensed daycare center.
The general contractor for the project is LeChase Construction of Rochester. Company CEO Bill Goodrich praised the YMCAs of Canandaigua and Greater Rochester and the Sands Family before announcing that LeChase will contribute $500,000 toward the building fund.
“This will be a fantastic facility, and we are proud to be the design builder,” Goodrich said, noting that LeChase has built eight other YMCAs since 2006. “Ys have a positive, long-lasting impact. I’ve seen it.”
Floyd Rayburn, president of F.G. Rayburn Mason Contractors in Hopewell, announced a $250,000 donation to the building fund.
State Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, and Canandaigua Mayor Bob Palumbo also praised the project and its donors.
The Canandaigua YMCA began a management agreement with the YMCA of Greater Rochester in January and became an official branch of the Greater Rochester Y in May.
The current YMCA, which includes a pool, may be sold to Capstone Development of Rochester for redevelopment, with proceeds helping offset the new construction. Fundraising will be ongoing.