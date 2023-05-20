SENECA FALLS — When Seneca Energy applied for a permit renewal and modification to expand its Route 414 facility, the company told the state Department of Environmental Conservation that it was not in compliance with air-pollution regulations.
At a May 16 press conference, Seneca Lake Guardian and other environmental groups questioned why the DEC advised Seneca Energy to change that statement to one claiming it was in compliance with emission standards related to greenhouse gases, and with the state’s Climate Leadership ad Community Protection Act.
Seneca Energy operates a 17.6 megawatt facility across Route 414 from Seneca Meadows. It buys methane from the landfill and uses it to power turbines that produce electricity and refined natural gas. The company has applied to nearly double its facilities so that it can burn more methane.
As part of the project, eight of the existing 18 internal combustion engines will be converted to run on natural gas instead of landfill gas, providing power to both high-BTU plants. These engines will be equipped with pollution controls to reduce exhaust emissions. The 10 remaining internal combustion engines would be shut down permanently within a year of the second high-BTU plant beginning operations.
DEC has not made a decision on the application.
In response to objections from Seneca Lake Guardian, Earthjustice, the Natural Resources Defense Council, Sierra Club, Environmental Advocate NY, and New York Public Interest Research Group, DEC said their analysis “determined the total project will reduce greenhouse gas emissions in addition to co-pollutants with a disadvantaged community. This includes a reduction in formaldehyde emissions, a hazardous air pollutant.”
The environmental groups aren’t buying it.
“Capturing methane emissions from Seneca Meadows is just greenwashing, and the DEC is falling for it,” Seneca Lake Guardian Vice-President Yvonne Taylor. “That methane still gets burned as so-called renewable natural gas, which is as polluting as fossil fuels.”
The groups are urging the DEC to schedule a hearing on Seneca Energy’s application to address these concerns, according to Hillary Aidun, associate attorney at Earthjustice.
“Their expansion banks on the landfill staying open ... so it can sell Seneca Energy more methane,” Taylor said.
Taylor called it is “highly unusual” for DEC staff to direct an applicant to change a statement in a permit application without explaining why the statement should be changed.
“In this case, by directing the applicant to state that the landfill gas project is consistent with the New York State Climate and Community Protection Act, when the applicant’s engineer thought otherwise, the DEC staff bypassed an important opportunity to assess whether the greenhouse gas emissions can by mitigated or whether the project should not be permitted in light of its total greenhouse gas emissions,” said Philip Gitlen, senior counsel with Whitman, Osterman & Hanna law firm and a former DEC general counsel.
Methane that can’t be diverted to fuel an energy-generating turbine must be burned in flares at the landfill, adding emissions to the air.
“The plain fact is that the Seneca Energy proposal concentrates landfill gas so that it can be injected into the existing natural gas pipeline that runs adjacent to the Seneca Energy facility, creating additional greenhouse gas emissions due to both pipeline leaking and the ultimate combustion of the landfill gas by an end user,” Gitlen said. “However, contrary to the express requirements of the Climate Act, DEC has encouraged Seneca Energy to ignore this increased greenhouse gas emissions. In the process, DEC is shirking it responsibilities under the Climate Act to determine whether this project is justified by some compelling public need and if it is, to mitigate the resulting greenhouse gas emissions.”
The formaldehyde emission reduction will be due to enhanced air-pollution controls that should have been required by the DEC all along, Gitlen claimed.
A DEC spokesperson said the agency is assessing the information received during the public comment period, which ended in late April.
Seneca Energy’s initial application included estimates of greenhouse gas emissions accounting which, upon review by Seneca Energy and the DEC, were determined to be incorrect. The spokesperson said the DEC has reviewed additional information submitted by the applicant, and the agency’s analysis determined the total project will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, including a drop in formaldehyde emissions.