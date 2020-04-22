BUTLER — Opponents of a proposed wastewater treatment plant sludge composting facility in this rural eastern Wayne County town have formalized themselves into Concerned Citizens of Butler and Beyond.
Earlier this year, Tully Environmental of Flushing, N.Y. and Riccelli Enterprises of North Syracuse filed an application with the town for a special use permit to construct the facility on a 30-acre parcel off Route 89, owned by Riccelli and formerly used as a gravel pit. They are seeking approval to bring 350 tons of dried sewage sludge from the New York City area daily to process into compost material for agricultural use.
Tully and Riccelli officials have put the project on hold after a large number of people attended a March town Planning Board meeting to express concerns about the proposal.
The group has retain legal counsel from the Knauf Shaw law firm of Rochester, according to group member Kristina Mastrangelo-Gasowski.
A new website has been created by member Annie Immerman to provide updated information about the project. The website — www.ccobb.com — also contains information on how to apply for membership in the group and submit membership fees or donations.
“It is important to stay informed and participate accordingly when Tully Environmental makes an attempt to move forward with this dangerous process,” Mastrangelo-Gasowski said.
Opponents have raised concerns about offensive odors, allergens, toxins released into the air, increased truck traffic, a decline in property values, groundwater contamination, negative impacts on agriculture and community character from chemicals contained in the sludge.
“We have been shocked and overwhelmed by the generosity of other organizations that have reached out to us to offer financial assistance, advice and resources and to join in our efforts to protect the future of the area,” said Tom Mettler, president of CCofBB.