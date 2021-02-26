GENEVA — A coalition is gathering signatures to force a public referendum on Geneva’s recently adopted Local Law No. 1-2021, which amended the city charter to create a Police Review Board.
Mike Pinco said a petition drive to force a vote is underway. A petition-signing event was held Wednesday at the Sons and Daughters of Italy as part of the drive.
A group called Geneva United, which Pinco said is a coalition of residents and business owners, is collecting the signatures. Pinco expects to deliver them to City Clerk Lori Guinan by Wednesday.
Pinco said by law the petition must be presented to the city within 30 days of the local law’s adoption, which was Feb. 3. Wednesday would mark 30 days.
“I oppose this local law,” Pinco said. “Do police need accountability? Sure. I oppose this local law because it was shoved down people’s throats.”
He said Geneva United has raised money and hired an attorney — he declined to disclose the attorney’s name — to assist in the process. He said the attorney determined the local law is subject to a permissive referendum.
As of Thursday afternoon, City Manager Sage Gerling and City Attorney Emil Bove had not responded to questions about the legality of the referendum. However, Bove did say in City Council meetings late last year that if the law was worded a particular way, it could be subject to a vote.
To force a vote on the local law, Pinco said the group will need to collect 300 signatures, which would represent 10% of city residents voting in the last gubernatorial election. He expects to exceed the number comfortably.
“The goal is to go beyond (the minimum),” he said.
Pinco, an outspoken opponent of the PRB, said those that sign the petition don’t have to have a stance one way or the other on the local law; rather, he views it as supporting the right of residents to make the determination on such an important issue.
“The whole point is not for or against the PRB,” he said. “This is to get the people to vote for this law, not just City Council.”
For those who would like to sign the petition, email GenevaUnited@gmail.com or call (585) 770-8856.
The Finger Lakes Times asked all nine City Council members if they had a response to the petition. Only Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan replied.
“I think the time has come to let this play out — to let this board be formed and do its work,” she said. “This local law passed with a 6-3 majority, after much study and compromise.
“If a referendum should come our way, Council will address it as we must, of course. From the legal advice we had throughout the process, it does not appear that a referendum would succeed. My preference is to not have the delay or the expense of a referendum, not because I would fear its results, but because it’s time to let the process get underway.”
The city currently is seeking applicants for the PRB and two other police-related boards. Check the city’s website for more information about applying.