DRESDEN — Seneca Lake Guardian is offering a free bus trip for people concerned about protecting Seneca Lake so they can attend a rally at state Department of Environmental Conservation Region 8 headquarters in Avon Saturday.
Organizers said the rally will be to protest DEC inactivity in regard to environmental concerns raised about the Greenidge Generation bitcoin mining proposal on the west shore of the lake in Torrey, Yates County.
Seneca Lake Guardian has chartered a 56-passenger bus that will pick up people at three stops en route to the rally, scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Region 8 headquarters, 6274 East Avon-Lima Road, Avon.
The bus will pick up people in the Walmart parking lot at 515 E. Fourth St., Watkins Glen, at 11:30 a.m. It will pick up more passengers at noon at the Abtex parking lot, 89 Main St., Dresden. The final stop will be 12:15 p.m. at the Denny’s Restaurant parking lot, 813 Canandaigua Road, Geneva.
The bus will arrive in Avon at 1:30 p.m. and depart at 4 p.m., taking the same route back to drop off people no later than 5:30 p.m.
Those interested should email Yvonne Taylor at gasfreesenecagirl@gmail.com to let her know which pickup point they want to get on the bus. Please include a telephone number.